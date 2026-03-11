Previous
Yellow Tulip by shutterbug49
Yellow Tulip

I really got close for this capture of a tulip in a bouquet. I shined my ipad flashlight up through it. I used superimpose X to add the frame.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful splash of colour - love the macro tulip image - and nicely framed ! - Making a neat calendar ! fav
March 11th, 2026  
