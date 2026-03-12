Previous
Green Moss Wall Placques by shutterbug49
Our community center had a class for creating these moss wall placques. Since I couldn’t find a green that I was happy with for my frame theme, I decided to put up a fun green. The one I made is on the middle row, far right.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

