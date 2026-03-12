Sign up
Previous
Photo 2619
Green Moss Wall Placques
Our community center had a class for creating these moss wall placques. Since I couldn’t find a green that I was happy with for my frame theme, I decided to put up a fun green. The one I made is on the middle row, far right.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
0
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
"A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right and evil doesn't become good just because it's accepted by a majority." Booker T Washington
3019
photos
168
followers
77
following
717% complete
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
11th March 2026 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow-2026
