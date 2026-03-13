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Previous
Photo 2620
Blue with Frame
Returning to my images with frames.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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rainbow-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very pretty.
March 13th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely macro and detail.
March 13th, 2026
CristinaL
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ooooh i love this vibrant blue!
March 13th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
March 13th, 2026
Frances Tackaberry
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Love this!
March 13th, 2026
gloria jones
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So nice.
March 13th, 2026
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