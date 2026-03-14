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Previous
Photo 2621
Purple Anemone
I like the idea of this being pi day. I will celebrate with one of my favorite colors……purple. Hope you all have a good day.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Taken
13th March 2026 8:40pm
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rainbow-2026
gloria jones
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Lovely...nice details, framing
March 14th, 2026
Diana
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Such a stunning close up with beautiful details and colour.
March 14th, 2026
Mags
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Simply gorgeous!
March 14th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Gorgeous fav!
March 14th, 2026
Mallory
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A beautiful close up
March 14th, 2026
Beverley
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gorgeous
March 14th, 2026
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