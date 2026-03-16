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Previous
Photo 2623
Red Tulip
The tulip is escaping the frame. I believe I got this idea from
@koalagardens
. Not sure, I can’t find the photo that inspired me.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Kathy
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Such a pretty photo of the tulip.
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So vibrant and pretty ! fav
March 16th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Very creative!
March 16th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Wonderful presentation!
March 16th, 2026
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