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Previous
Photo 2629
Pink Tulips
I played with masking and compositing this week. Now I need a new trick to play with. These little projects help me practice editing. The rainbow month calendars are really taking shape now and fun to watch them emerge.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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3
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365
Taken
21st March 2026 3:47pm
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rainbow-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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So lovely looking.
March 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
March 22nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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So pretty in pink !
March 22nd, 2026
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