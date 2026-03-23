Previous
Screen of Red by shutterbug49
Photo 2630

Screen of Red

I filled the screen with red and then overlayed a grid. Just playing.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
720% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact