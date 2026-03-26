Previous
Green Japanese Garden by shutterbug49
Photo 2633

Green Japanese Garden

This is part of the Japanese garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. Had to get my covid booster after Tai Chi and almost forgot to do a photo.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact