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Lake Tahoe Blue by shutterbug49
Photo 2634

Lake Tahoe Blue

This time I used one of my Tahoe vacation photos because of all the shades of blue in the late afternoon light.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Jane Pittenger ace
Your calendar is looking gorgeous
March 28th, 2026  
Susan ace
Beautiful blues. These have been really fun to look at.
March 28th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is awesome
March 28th, 2026  
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