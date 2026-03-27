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Previous
Photo 2634
Lake Tahoe Blue
This time I used one of my Tahoe vacation photos because of all the shades of blue in the late afternoon light.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Taken
27th March 2026 4:43pm
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rainbow-2026
Jane Pittenger
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Your calendar is looking gorgeous
March 28th, 2026
Susan
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Beautiful blues. These have been really fun to look at.
March 28th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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This is awesome
March 28th, 2026
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