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Nectarine Pink by shutterbug49
Photo 2636

Nectarine Pink

I took the underlying photo a couple of years ago when we had our nectarine tree.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Zilli~ ace
Oh, nice!
March 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cool looking.
March 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
What gorgeous blooms!
March 29th, 2026  
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