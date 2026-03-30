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Photo 2637
Red Rose
Carpet Rose in the evening light. I removed the background in TouchRetouch and added the frame in SuperimposeX
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Taken
29th March 2026 8:26pm
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