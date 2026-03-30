Previous
Red Rose by shutterbug49
Photo 2637

Red Rose

Carpet Rose in the evening light. I removed the background in TouchRetouch and added the frame in SuperimposeX
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact