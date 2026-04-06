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Previous
Photo 2644
Flag Iris from the top
Same iris, but from the top this time.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th April 2026 2:39pm
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30-shots2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful close up.
April 6th, 2026
Diana
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How beautiful they are, love to see them from above.
April 6th, 2026
Zilli~
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Nice details
April 6th, 2026
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