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Iris Starting to Fade by shutterbug49
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Iris Starting to Fade

Unfortunately, they don’t last long. There are still more blossoms and they will come back next year.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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