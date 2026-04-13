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Previous
Photo 2651
Opening inspite of the Storm
The wind and rain have been so violent that one of our trees is bent almost 90 degrees. We are calling an aroborist to see if it can be rescued. But only one iris fell over.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 11:57am
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