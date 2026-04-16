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Blueberries over the year by shutterbug49
Photo 2654

Blueberries over the year

I took the individual photos last year, but collaged them to show the seasonal changes. Right to left and top to bottom: Feb, March, June and November.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Beverley ace
beautiful...
April 16th, 2026  
Marj ace
A wonderful way to document the year!
April 16th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is a great collage!
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great collage ( I lost my blueberry bush in last Summer's heat and drought !!!
April 16th, 2026  
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