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Previous
Photo 2654
Blueberries over the year
I took the individual photos last year, but collaged them to show the seasonal changes. Right to left and top to bottom: Feb, March, June and November.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Taken
16th April 2026 12:49pm
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30-shots2026
Beverley
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beautiful...
April 16th, 2026
Marj
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A wonderful way to document the year!
April 16th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh this is a great collage!
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A great collage ( I lost my blueberry bush in last Summer's heat and drought !!!
April 16th, 2026
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