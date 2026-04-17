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Previous
Photo 2655
Blueberries in February
I like the colorful blueberry blossoms.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
Album
365
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iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th February 2026 1:16pm
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30-shots2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Beautiful and so promising !
April 17th, 2026
Beverley
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the colours are so beautiful...
April 17th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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So pretty at all stages, even the leaves in Autumn
April 17th, 2026
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