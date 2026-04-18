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Previous
Photo 2656
Blueberry blossoms
I took this one in the beginning of March. We were having summer-like days then before we got cold and wet again.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone XS
Taken
1st March 2026 8:43am
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30-shots2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful.
April 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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They beautiful - such fragile little bells !
April 18th, 2026
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