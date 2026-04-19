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Hidden from the Birds by shutterbug49
Photo 2657

Hidden from the Birds

We have to cover the 3 bushes at this stage or the berries never get a chance to ripen.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Mags ace
Smart woman! The birds get most of the berries around here.
April 19th, 2026  
*lynn ace
good idea
April 19th, 2026  
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