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Previous
Photo 2658
Looking like Berries
The blueberries have matured enough to look like berries now. Looking back at my old photos, it looks like they are usually not ripe until June.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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2
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th April 2026 10:35am
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30-shots2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely, I am only just getting a few flowers
April 20th, 2026
Beverley
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worth waiting for... my favourite... beautiful shot
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
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Lovely
April 20th, 2026
CristinaL
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Can’t wait to see them ripe!
April 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Prett/y
April 20th, 2026
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