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Previous
Photo 2659
Ripening Blueberries
I took this last June. That is usually when we can start harvesting. They come on slowly rather than all at once.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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8
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3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th June 2025 7:00am
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30-shots2026
Beverley
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great shot
April 21st, 2026
Diana
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That looks and sounds great! Nothing worse than everything ripening at the same time ;-)
April 21st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Very pretty.
April 21st, 2026
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