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Blueberries for Breakfast by shutterbug49
Photo 2660

Blueberries for Breakfast

Finishing my week of blueberries with store bought blueberries, goat milk yogurt and granola for breakfast. Our blues won’t be ripe for a month or so yet.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Corinne C ace
A healthy breakfast
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
oo super delicious & soo healthy... i love them too

April 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! does look delicious ! ( and healthy )
April 22nd, 2026  
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