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Previous
Photo 2662
Many buds
The carpet roses seem to love being trimmed very severely, because they always respond with a lot of buds.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th April 2026 4:38pm
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