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Bold Red is Emerging by shutterbug49
Photo 2663

Bold Red is Emerging

I feel lucky that the HOA planted the red carpet roses in our front yard. They are always so bright and vibrant. When the HOA prunes them back severely, they respond with these long stems that cover up the bark.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

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“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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