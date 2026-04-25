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Previous
Photo 2663
Bold Red is Emerging
I feel lucky that the HOA planted the red carpet roses in our front yard. They are always so bright and vibrant. When the HOA prunes them back severely, they respond with these long stems that cover up the bark.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 4:39pm
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