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Previous
Photo 2664
First Blossom
This is our first blossom after the HOA front yard trimming.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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11
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4
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3
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th April 2026 4:17pm
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30-shots2026
Beverley
ace
glorious rose
April 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous, voluptuous and a gorgeous rich colour ! fav
April 26th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Beautiful!
April 26th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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what a gorgeous colour, there is nothing quite like a red rose
April 26th, 2026
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