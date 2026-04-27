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Backside View by shutterbug49
Photo 2665

Backside View

They are colorful on both sides. Note the thorns. I can’t get near these without my elbow length leather gloves.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice but lethal !!!!!
April 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful...
April 27th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yes the one thing about roses eh!
April 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Beautiful but yes, lethal!
April 27th, 2026  
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