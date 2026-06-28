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Previous
Photo 2727
Most Unusual
I walked over to a friend’s in the neighborhood yesterday and passed this in the driveway. Can’t imagine why.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th June 2026 1:17pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Free to anyone who wants it?
June 28th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
@casablanca
Good idea, maybe that’s it.
June 28th, 2026
Mags
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Hmmm? It's a mystery and nice capture.
June 28th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Like CASABLANCA said, free to a good home maybe?
June 28th, 2026
GaryW
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Perhaps they were "drying" the sheets!
June 28th, 2026
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