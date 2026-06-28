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Most Unusual by shutterbug49
Photo 2727

Most Unusual

I walked over to a friend’s in the neighborhood yesterday and passed this in the driveway. Can’t imagine why.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Free to anyone who wants it?
June 28th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
@casablanca Good idea, maybe that’s it.
June 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Hmmm? It's a mystery and nice capture.
June 28th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Like CASABLANCA said, free to a good home maybe?
June 28th, 2026  
GaryW ace
Perhaps they were "drying" the sheets!
June 28th, 2026  
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