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Previous
Photo 2729
Looks Like Holiday Firework
We have these interesting buds in our current bouquet. One of them opened. The PlantNet App says it is safflower. It is not large, but I love its vibrancy. Year is half over….where has it gone?
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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29th June 2026 5:37pm
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Diana
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It looks amazing, what a great colour. Quite scary how fast these last 6 months went.
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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It does indeed
June 30th, 2026
Mags
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A lovely splash of orange and yellow!
June 30th, 2026
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