Previous
Looks Like Holiday Firework by shutterbug49
Photo 2729

Looks Like Holiday Firework

We have these interesting buds in our current bouquet. One of them opened. The PlantNet App says it is safflower. It is not large, but I love its vibrancy. Year is half over….where has it gone?
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks amazing, what a great colour. Quite scary how fast these last 6 months went.
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
It does indeed
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely splash of orange and yellow!
June 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact