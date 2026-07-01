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Previous
Photo 2730
New Bug
New bug to me anyway. We seem to get different insects on the cosmos, but don’t see a lot of damage.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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15
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5
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st July 2026 8:49am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
July 1st, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Looks like a grasshopper. My cosmos always attract a lot of bug interest too.
July 1st, 2026
gloria jones
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Great nature shot
July 1st, 2026
Beverley
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Cute little bug… beautiful flowers…
July 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 1st, 2026
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