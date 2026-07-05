Previous
Library Box by shutterbug49
Photo 2734

Library Box

We took a slightly different route than any of our usuals and I saw this library box. I was really impressed with the details. Both sides have the little decoration.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful library box,
July 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact