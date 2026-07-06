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Day lily in the evening light by shutterbug49
Photo 2735

Day lily in the evening light

Still beautiful, but it will be gone tomorrow. Another will emerge to take its place.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous close up and colour, lovely focus on the stamens. For some reason, it is not a popular flower here.
July 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a precious flower blooming for your attention... super shot
July 6th, 2026  
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