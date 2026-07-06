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Previous
Photo 2735
Day lily in the evening light
Still beautiful, but it will be gone tomorrow. Another will emerge to take its place.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
6
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th July 2026 8:33pm
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Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up and colour, lovely focus on the stamens. For some reason, it is not a popular flower here.
July 6th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a precious flower blooming for your attention... super shot
July 6th, 2026
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