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Previous
Photo 2738
Sunflower with Photo Bomber
All the beautiful yellow petals fell off this sunflower. So it looks like a green sunflower. I didn’t notice the insect until I looked at the photo.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th July 2026 3:20pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
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Great details in this.
July 9th, 2026
Junan Heath
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Wonderful shot
July 9th, 2026
Diana
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You have such good eyes Debbie, what a wonderful close up and detail.
July 9th, 2026
Heather
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A fabulous close-up! I love the tight curls of the centre! And wow- I had to search for your photo bomber- got it! :-) Fav
July 9th, 2026
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