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Sunflower with Photo Bomber by shutterbug49
Photo 2738

Sunflower with Photo Bomber

All the beautiful yellow petals fell off this sunflower. So it looks like a green sunflower. I didn’t notice the insect until I looked at the photo.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details in this.
July 9th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot
July 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
You have such good eyes Debbie, what a wonderful close up and detail.
July 9th, 2026  
Heather ace
A fabulous close-up! I love the tight curls of the centre! And wow- I had to search for your photo bomber- got it! :-) Fav
July 9th, 2026  
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