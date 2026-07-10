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Photo 2739
Lantana
I love these multi-colored blossoms.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 7:39am
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