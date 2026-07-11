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Tulips by shutterbug49
Photo 2740

Tulips

I took an old photo and edited it in Lightroom and Superimpose X.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Such beautiful focus and dof.
July 11th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely result
July 11th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image
July 11th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 11th, 2026  
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