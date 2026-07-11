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Photo 2740
Tulips
I took an old photo and edited it in Lightroom and Superimpose X.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Diana
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Such beautiful focus and dof.
July 11th, 2026
JackieR
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Beautiful
July 11th, 2026
gloria jones
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Lovely result
July 11th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely image
July 11th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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This is beautiful.
July 11th, 2026
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