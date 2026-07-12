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Previous
Photo 2741
Jay’s tomatoes
Jay loves growing tomatoes. He has a beautiful crop this year. These are cut for pasta sauce.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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20
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6
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th July 2026 11:33am
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Christine Sztukowski
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Beautiful and delicious
July 12th, 2026
KV
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Ripe and so juicy… nice shot.
July 12th, 2026
Tia
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These look so fresh and tasty
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Ooh - delicious - the aroma of the freshly cut toms must be wonderful !
July 12th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Yum!
July 12th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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I love mixing the colors like that too- Jay has a green thumb- or maybe I should say a tomato red one!
July 12th, 2026
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