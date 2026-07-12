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Jay’s tomatoes by shutterbug49
Photo 2741

Jay’s tomatoes

Jay loves growing tomatoes. He has a beautiful crop this year. These are cut for pasta sauce.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

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@shutterbug49
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful and delicious
July 12th, 2026  
KV ace
Ripe and so juicy… nice shot.
July 12th, 2026  
Tia ace
These look so fresh and tasty
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh - delicious - the aroma of the freshly cut toms must be wonderful !
July 12th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Yum!
July 12th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love mixing the colors like that too- Jay has a green thumb- or maybe I should say a tomato red one!
July 12th, 2026  
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