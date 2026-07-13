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Previous
Photo 2742
Sunset Last Night
We had a beautiful sunset last night. It’s unusual for this time of year.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th July 2026 8:49pm
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Diana
ace
The colour is amazing, beautiful with the silhouettes.
July 13th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
July 13th, 2026
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