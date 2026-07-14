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Previous
Photo 2743
Early Morning Walk
We have had very peculiar weather. It has been in the 90s/100s (32 - 39 C) and humid. The 90s are common here, but the humidity is not. So we have been getting out as early as possible to get a walk.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th July 2026 9:04am
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Diana
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Amazing capture with a wonderful cloudscape. Too cold here atm for an early morning walk ;-)
July 14th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice capture
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
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very beautiful...
July 14th, 2026
Mags
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Fabulous landscape and sky.
July 14th, 2026
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