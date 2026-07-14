Previous
Early Morning Walk by shutterbug49
Photo 2743

Early Morning Walk

We have had very peculiar weather. It has been in the 90s/100s (32 - 39 C) and humid. The 90s are common here, but the humidity is not. So we have been getting out as early as possible to get a walk.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture with a wonderful cloudscape. Too cold here atm for an early morning walk ;-)
July 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
July 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
very beautiful...
July 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous landscape and sky.
July 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact