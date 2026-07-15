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Previous
Photo 2744
Vinegar Weed
At first I thought maybe this was a typeof Lavendar, but no. It smells vinegary if one rubs the leaves.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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17
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5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th July 2026 9:12am
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Heather
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How unusual (to me) It has pretty lavender flowers amidst all those green leaves! Fav
July 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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How unusual - I have never heard of this - still it looks quite a nice looking plant !
July 15th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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They look sharp and painful to my fingers
July 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 15th, 2026
Susan
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Interesting plant
July 15th, 2026
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