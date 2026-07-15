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Vinegar Weed by shutterbug49
Photo 2744

Vinegar Weed

At first I thought maybe this was a typeof Lavendar, but no. It smells vinegary if one rubs the leaves.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Shutterbug

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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details

Heather ace
How unusual (to me) It has pretty lavender flowers amidst all those green leaves! Fav
July 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How unusual - I have never heard of this - still it looks quite a nice looking plant !
July 15th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
They look sharp and painful to my fingers
July 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2026  
Susan ace
Interesting plant
July 15th, 2026  
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