Previous
Chicory by shutterbug49
Photo 2745

Chicory

Seems to bloom when everything around is going dormant for heat protection. The say the Gold Rush 49ers used this for coffee. I have never tried that and have no idea if it has stimulant properties.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture, I remember when I was a youngster Camp coffee, which had chicory in it, (came in a bottle as I remember). Though this would be a long, long time after the gold rush. 😂
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact