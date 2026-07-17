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Jay Waiting by shutterbug49
Photo 2746

Jay Waiting

Here is Jay enjoying the peaceful morning while I’m fixing my shoe and grabbing a camera shot before a morning walk.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 17th, 2026  
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