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Previous
Photo 2746
Jay Waiting
Here is Jay enjoying the peaceful morning while I’m fixing my shoe and grabbing a camera shot before a morning walk.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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10
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 9:05am
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Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 17th, 2026
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