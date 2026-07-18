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Previous
Photo 2747
Unusual Wall Art
They opened up a new coffee shop. It’s Turkish, called Haraz. It has some unusual coffees and beautiful desserts. I love this wall art that is wood carvings on wood. I had a pistachio latte.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 12:48pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Beautiful and intricate wood carvings on this wall mural !
July 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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It's a lovely piece of craftwork and your coffee sounds lovely.
July 18th, 2026
Jennifer
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Great patterns and artwork, looks an interesting place to be. The coffee sounds nice, did you enjoy it?
July 18th, 2026
Babs
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I just love this artwork. So much to look at fav
July 18th, 2026
Heather
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How lovely to have this mural crafted from wood! This sounds like a coffee shop to visit again (and again...) Fav
July 18th, 2026
Beverley
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fabulous choice of coffee... Ooo i think i'd like it too... the wall is beautifully done...
July 18th, 2026
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