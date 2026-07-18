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Unusual Wall Art by shutterbug49
Photo 2747

Unusual Wall Art

They opened up a new coffee shop. It’s Turkish, called Haraz. It has some unusual coffees and beautiful desserts. I love this wall art that is wood carvings on wood. I had a pistachio latte.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and intricate wood carvings on this wall mural !
July 18th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
It's a lovely piece of craftwork and your coffee sounds lovely.
July 18th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Great patterns and artwork, looks an interesting place to be. The coffee sounds nice, did you enjoy it?
July 18th, 2026  
Babs ace
I just love this artwork. So much to look at fav
July 18th, 2026  
Heather ace
How lovely to have this mural crafted from wood! This sounds like a coffee shop to visit again (and again...) Fav
July 18th, 2026  
Beverley ace
fabulous choice of coffee... Ooo i think i'd like it too... the wall is beautifully done...
July 18th, 2026  
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