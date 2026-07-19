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Previous
Photo 2748
Milkweed Blossoms
The grasses are so dry and brown here, but if I look closely there is still some vibrant plant life.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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7
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th July 2026 9:17am
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Barb
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Beautifully filled frame!
July 19th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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They are beautiful.
July 19th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Lovely
July 19th, 2026
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