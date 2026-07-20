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Previous
Photo 2749
Never Know What You’ll See
My walking buddy and my hubby were both busy this morning so I walked all over the neighborhood rather than the open space park. I came around a corner and was surprised to see this.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th July 2026 9:25am
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Kathy
ace
Haha! Very cute
July 20th, 2026
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