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Never Know What You’ll See by shutterbug49
Photo 2749

Never Know What You’ll See

My walking buddy and my hubby were both busy this morning so I walked all over the neighborhood rather than the open space park. I came around a corner and was surprised to see this.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Kathy ace
Haha! Very cute
July 20th, 2026  
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