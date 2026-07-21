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Previous
Photo 2750
California State Flower
These golden poppies add some welcome vibrant color to the very dry grassy areas. California Poppies are always yellow to orange.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st July 2026 9:17am
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Barb
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Very cheery sight, and one photobomber! 😊
July 21st, 2026
Beverley
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Such a happy bright & beautiful flower…
July 21st, 2026
Corinne C
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A delicate and sunny flower
July 21st, 2026
Jennifer
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A lovely cheery image
July 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 21st, 2026
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