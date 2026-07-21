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California State Flower by shutterbug49
Photo 2750

California State Flower

These golden poppies add some welcome vibrant color to the very dry grassy areas. California Poppies are always yellow to orange.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Barb ace
Very cheery sight, and one photobomber! 😊
July 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
Such a happy bright & beautiful flower…
July 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A delicate and sunny flower
July 21st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
A lovely cheery image
July 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2026  
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