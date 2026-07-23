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Previous
Photo 2752
Lunch Out
Had lunch out with my committee to celebrate one member’s 80th birthday. Our committee of 4 maintains our community website. Sorry, it is closed for privacy so not able to share the link. I had this beautiful Terriyaki salmon bowl.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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6
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4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2026 12:17pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Looks so delicious !
July 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Looks Yummy
July 24th, 2026
Karen Hofmann
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Yum!! I always order salmon if it's on the menu!
July 24th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Yummo!
July 24th, 2026
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