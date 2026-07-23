Previous
Lunch Out by shutterbug49
Photo 2752

Lunch Out

Had lunch out with my committee to celebrate one member’s 80th birthday. Our committee of 4 maintains our community website. Sorry, it is closed for privacy so not able to share the link. I had this beautiful Terriyaki salmon bowl.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
753% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so delicious !
July 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks Yummy
July 24th, 2026  
Karen Hofmann ace
Yum!! I always order salmon if it's on the menu!
July 24th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Yummo!
July 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact