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Part of our Kitchen by shutterbug49
Photo 2753

Part of our Kitchen

Several activities today and had to squish a blood test in between two of them, so you get my kitchen. I put up the tiles before and this is what they look like in the kitchen.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Susan ace
Beautiful, I love the backsplash
July 25th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Interesting splash back tiles!
July 25th, 2026  
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