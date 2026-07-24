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Previous
Photo 2753
Part of our Kitchen
Several activities today and had to squish a blood test in between two of them, so you get my kitchen. I put up the tiles before and this is what they look like in the kitchen.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th July 2026 5:45pm
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Susan
ace
Beautiful, I love the backsplash
July 25th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Interesting splash back tiles!
July 25th, 2026
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