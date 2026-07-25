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Previous
Photo 2754
Sunflower
Closeup of a sunflower in a bouquet.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 12:42pm
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Beverley
ace
Sooo magnificent…. Beautiful
July 25th, 2026
Heather
ace
Wow! A stunning close-up! I love the colours and the textures of the centre! This is amazing on black! Fav
July 25th, 2026
JackieR
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Fabulous detail
July 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous !
July 25th, 2026
Mags
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Amazing macro shot!
July 25th, 2026
Judith Johnson
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Gorgeous macro
July 25th, 2026
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