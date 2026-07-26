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Bouquet Flower by shutterbug49
Photo 2755

Bouquet Flower

I may have said before that when Jay asked what I wanted for Christmas last year, I said I would always like to have a bouquet in the house. …. And we have ever since. This is one of the flowers in our current bouquet.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

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ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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LManning (Laura) ace
A delightful small indulgence - even better when you are a photographer! Beautiful close up of those tiny petals.
July 26th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely idea
July 26th, 2026  
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