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Previous
Photo 2755
Bouquet Flower
I may have said before that when Jay asked what I wanted for Christmas last year, I said I would always like to have a bouquet in the house. …. And we have ever since. This is one of the flowers in our current bouquet.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th July 2026 12:36pm
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LManning (Laura)
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A delightful small indulgence - even better when you are a photographer! Beautiful close up of those tiny petals.
July 26th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Lovely idea
July 26th, 2026
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