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Previous
Photo 2756
A Complete Surprise
I walked out into the backyard this morning and was greeted by this beautiful iris. I have NEVER seen an iris bloom here midsummer.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 9:31am
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Beryl Lloyd
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Gorgeous !
July 27th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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How about that?! It's lovely.
July 27th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful details!
July 27th, 2026
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