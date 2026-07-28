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What do you see? by shutterbug49
Photo 2757

What do you see?

Shot through the car windshield. I thought it looked like a bird. Jay thought it looked like a formation of honkers. Maybe you see something else entirely.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Diana ace
It looks like a formation of Ibis. We see them late afternoons on their way back to roost somewhere. Well spotted and captured.
July 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
At the tip, I see a jet.
July 28th, 2026  
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