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Previous
Photo 2757
What do you see?
Shot through the car windshield. I thought it looked like a bird. Jay thought it looked like a formation of honkers. Maybe you see something else entirely.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 2:50pm
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Diana
ace
It looks like a formation of Ibis. We see them late afternoons on their way back to roost somewhere. Well spotted and captured.
July 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
At the tip, I see a jet.
July 28th, 2026
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