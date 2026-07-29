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Our Newest Bouquet by shutterbug49
Photo 2758

Our Newest Bouquet

Happy to see Dahlias and cosmos showing up in our bouquet. Also glad to see our usual farmers’ market flower vendor back from an extended leave. Thanks to those of you that played with my paradolia yesterday.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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KV ace
That pink dahlia is sensational.
July 29th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful
July 29th, 2026  
Susan ace
Lovely bouquet
July 29th, 2026  
Babs ace
A beautiful assortment of flowers
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 29th, 2026  
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