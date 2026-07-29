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Previous
Photo 2758
Our Newest Bouquet
Happy to see Dahlias and cosmos showing up in our bouquet. Also glad to see our usual farmers’ market flower vendor back from an extended leave. Thanks to those of you that played with my paradolia yesterday.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Shutterbug
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@shutterbug49
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Booker T Washington Thanks for...
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Photo Details
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5
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th July 2026 9:26pm
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KV
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That pink dahlia is sensational.
July 29th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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beautiful
July 29th, 2026
Susan
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Lovely bouquet
July 29th, 2026
Babs
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A beautiful assortment of flowers
July 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Pretty
July 29th, 2026
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